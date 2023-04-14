Desireé Clarke, the incoming executive artistic director at Moxie Theatre. Photo credit: Courtesy, Moxie

The Moxie Theatre has announced that a San Diego-based director and actor will take over as the Rolando Village playhouse’s new executive artistic director.

Desireé Clarke, who directed Moxie’s 2022 production of Mother of the Maid, will

helm the final production of the theater’s 18th Season, The Chronicles of Kalk.

“We were impressed with all of the final candidates, but it was clear that Desireé would be a perfect fit for Moxie’s next phase, and are so thrilled she agreed to lead it,” said Edith Benkov, president-elect of the organization’s board of directors.

Moxie founder Jennifer Eve Thorn was part of the Mother of the Maid cast and crew, giving her first-hand experience with Clarke’s leadership style and approach to theater. Thorn, also the

outgoing executive artistic director, said Clarke’s “vision for where the company will go next has the whole team excited.”

Clarke, who also works as a teaching artist, has served The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse and numerous organizations across the city. She received her BFA in acting from AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, in Los Angeles, and is also a

graduate of the British American Drama Academy.

“I’m so excited to be stepping into this role right as Moxie reaches her adult age of 18. Moxie is ready for her roaring 20’s and it is an honor to guide her there,” Clarke said.

Clarke began working alongside Thorn this month and will take over in May.

Moxie was launched in October 2005 by co-founders Thorn, Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, Jo Anne Glover and Liv Kellgren.

Moxie has become an award-winning piece of the San Diego arts community, while seeking to provide equity for women in theater.