Top of the world at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Photo via @coachella Twitter

Thousands of campers are expected to make their way to the Empire Polo Club Thursday in advance of this weekend’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink.

Bad Bunny is set to perform both Fridays of the two-weekend event, April 14 and April 21. Other acts scheduled to perform Fridays include the Chemical Brothers, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Metro Boomin Pusha T, SG Lewis and Becky G.

See more Buckle up, you’re in for a wild ride. Listen to the ‘Road to the Desert’’ playlist on @YoutubeMusic https://t.co/US5WaBoIgT pic.twitter.com/fd8kBN4oP8 — Coachella (@coachella) April 12, 2023

Blackpink is the headliner on Saturdays, April 15 and April 22. Other acts scheduled to perform those days are Rosalia, $uicideboy$, Labrinth, Earthgang, boygenius, Yung Lean, 070 Shake and Eric Prydz.

Frank Ocean will close out each weekend on Sundays, April 16 and April 23. Other acts set to perform before him are Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Dominic Fike, Queens, Willow and Alex G.

Campers checked in as early at 9 a.m. Thursday and must check out by 10 a.m. Monday after the festival concludes, according to festival officials. Road closures will be in effect in Indio from Friday to Monday.

“Approximately 40,000 guests will be shuttled into and out of the concert venue from various locations throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions,” Indio city officials said in a statement. “Noise from the festival site could begin on each Thursday prior to the festival dates, due to sound checks and on-site camping guests.”

City News Service contributed to this article.