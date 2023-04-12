Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been added to the Toyota Summer Concert Series this summer at the San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the June 9 performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

“Get Out There!” is this year’s fair theme, celebrating the great outdoors, encouraging Southern Californians to “venture outside to enjoy nature.” The fair runs Wednesday, June 7, to Tuesday, July 4, with closures on Mondays and Tuesdays in June.

Tickets for the concert series are on sale at sdfair.com.

All grandstand tickets include same-day admission to the fair. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Here are other performers scheduled:

Wednesday, June 7: Train; $40–$95.

Sunday, June 11: La Adictiva; $25–$50.

Saturday, June 17: Lynyrd Skynyrd; $51–$106.

Sunday, June 18: Grupo Bronco; $30–$60.

Thursday, June 22: Boyz II Men; $35–$75.

Saturday, June 24: Stephen Marley with Hirie; $30–$65.

Sunday, June 25: Los Tigres del Norte; $35–$80.

Thursday, June 29: Randy Houser; $35–$65; show begins at 7:00 p.m.with special co-headliner to be announced in May

Saturday, July 1: Alabama; $45–$110.

Monday, July 3: Switchfoot; $25–$50.

Tuesday, July 4: Fireworks Spectacular; $20-$25

The fair is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays.

As part of the fair’s theme, guests will take part in a scavenger hunt through the fair, learn about national and state parks, celebrate the mountains, deserts and beaches of the Golden State, taste classic campfire cuisine including flame-cooked barbecue and s’mores, and participate in “Fair Camp” games, sports and activities for kids of all ages including arts and crafts to relay races, with opportunities to earn badges and ribbons.

Admission

Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3: adults (13-61) $15; seniors (62+) $12; youth (6-12) $12; and children 5 and younger, free.

Fridays: adults $20; seniors $17; and youth and children 5 and under, free

Saturdays, Sundays and July 4: adults $20; seniors $17, youth $17; and children 5 and under, free.

Parking

General Parking $20; $15 if paid online in advance

Horse Park (off-site) $10

Torrey Pines (3710 Del Mar Heights Road) Free

Parking purchases are available here. Tickets are valid only for the date selected at the point of sale; no refunds or exchanges. Fair parking lots are cashless and only accept credit card payments at the parking entrances.

Fair competitions

Here are the deadlines for fair contests: