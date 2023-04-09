The cast of the Super Mario Bros. movie at the premiere. Photo via @supermariomovie Twitter

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” isn’t playing any games at the box office this weekend, grossing a whopping $146.3 million to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The Universal Pictures release, based on the popular Nintendo video game, far outdistanced “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which took in $14.6 million Friday through Sunday in its third week of release, Comscore reported.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” was third with $14.5 million, one week after opening in first place.

“Air” opened in fourth place with $14.4 million, followed by “Scream VI,” which made $3.3 million in its fifth week in theaters in the United States and Canada.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “His Only Son” ($3.2 million), “Creed III” ($2.8 million), “Shazam:! Fury of the Gods” ($1.6 million), “Paint” ($750,000) and “A Thousand and One” ($600,000).

City News Service contributed to this article.