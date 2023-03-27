The production of “Cabaret” coming to the Old Globe premiered at Asolo Repertory Theater in Florida. Photo credit: Cliff Roles via asolorep.org

The Old Globe Theatre will close its 2023 season with a new staging of the Tony Award–winning musical Cabaret.

The production features a book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten, stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Josh Rhodes, who has worked on Broadway and on the Old Globe’s Bright Star and Guys and Dolls, will direct and choreograph the production.

The theater describes the show as a “reimagined and visionary new staging” of the classic tale of nightclub singer Sally Bowles and life in 1930s Berlin. It’s perhaps best known by its famous title tune.

An earlier version of the production of Cabaret coming to the Old Globe premiered at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Fla. in November 2022. Asolo also played a part in the version of Guys and Dolls staged at the Old Globe.

Previews begin Sept. 1, with the opening set for Sept. 6. The run, at the Old Globe’s Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park, continues through Oct. 8.

When the theater unveiled its 2023 season last fall, it left open a September-October slot for a “musical to be announced.” The second play of the season, The XIXth, continues through April 23.