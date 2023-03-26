The Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. Photo courtesy of the museum

Fresh off earning the title of favorite pop culture museum in a national survey, San Diego’s ever-evolving Comic-Con Museum is moving forward this year with new displays and a renewed emphasis on its education programs.

Officials with the museum discussed new initiatives at WonderCon in Anaheim, an event operated by the Comic-Con International board and staff.

José Trinidad Camacho (Trino). Courtesy Comic-Con International

In April, the museum located in Balboa Park will debut an exhibit on the works of Mexican cartoonist Trino, whose work has been featured in a variety of Mexican newspapers. Trino appeared at Comic-Con last year for the first time and is considered one of Mexico’s most prominent cartoonists.

In addition to showcasing his art, Trino will do a panel presentation that will be conducted in Spanish.

The nearly two-year old museum has already featured 12 exhibits and another major display is coming this summer. Organizers said they not are ready to announce the theme of the exhibit but teased that it will showcase futurism.

“We’re trying to bring in different types of experiences,” said museum Executive Director Rita Vandergaw.

“We want to stay contemporary,” said Vandergaw.

Meanwhile, the museum is also focusing on its education program. A bus brings about 50 middle school students each week to the museum to work with teachers in the Cox Innovation Lab where they participate in hands-on makerspace workshops.

“We’re trying to be noted for our education center right now,” said Vandergaw. “It’s been wonderful to see the kids grow and learn.”

In February, the Comic-Con Museum won the Best Pop Culture Museum category in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

“We try to keep it fresh and something new and different every time you come in,” said Vangergaw.