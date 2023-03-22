Photo courtesy of Mural Mosaic

The Escondido Arts Association and the Escondido Downtown Business Association announced Wednesday the upcoming installation of a Global Roots Project, a mural of work from 1,500 participants in the U.S.

The installation, which will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at Maple Street Plaza in downtown Escondido, is a part of the ESCO Alley Art, an outdoor mural project focused on highlighting Escondido’s lively business and arts community. The new mural, Mural Mosaic showcases the creativity of the country’s artists, including 30 from Escondido. Each participant contributed their own unique design to contribute and create a vibrant and colorful mural that celebrates their connections to the West.

Since 2003, Mural Mosaic has been creating art that celebrates unity and diversity through awe inspiring mosaic productions. Using the Mural Mosaic process invented by artist Lewis Lavoie, the mission of our work is to bring people together in a way that honors everyone’s unique perspectives and experiences.