An outtake from the “Springsteen on Broadway” trailer. Courtesy: Netflix

A tour stop for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band has been added in San Diego, one of two new shows announced Tuesday.

Springsteen, who is touring with the E Street Band for the first time since 2017, added a show at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Dec. 2.

Tickets for the San Diego show will go on sale on Friday.

Springsteen and The E Street Band last performed in San Diego on Sept. 2, 1981, at the Sports Arena. The newly added show will be at the same location, renamed Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Springsteen performed with a different band in San Diego in 1992.

He performed an acoustic show at the San Diego Civic Theatre in 1996 after the release of his 1995 solo album, “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” which included the San Diego-inspired song, “Balboa Park.”

The 2023 tour opened in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 1.

Tickets for the Dec. 2 concert will be available at 10 a.m. Friday on the AXS.com website and app and at 11 a.m. at the Pechanga Arena box office, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd.

The concert is scheduled to start t 7:30 p.m. Prices have not been released.

An additional show has also been added in Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 26.

— City News Service