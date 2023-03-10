The Seven Seas Food Festival continues at SeaWorld through April 30. Photo credit: Courtesy, SeaWorld

SeaWorld San Diego’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns on weekends through April 30 with more than 30 new features on the menu.

The festival includes international items, more than 30 craft beers and more than 30 cocktail and wine options, plus live performances on four stages every Friday, Saturday and Sunday along with fireworks on select nights.

SeaWorld’s festival is broken down into specialties, and the highlights include:

Bold Brazilian Bites – Soyrizo Empanadas with Chimichurri, Arapes con Queso and Alfajores with Dulce De Leche.

Savory Swells of the Gulf – Cochinita Pibil Tacos, Pupusas and Fried Blackened Gulf Shrimp, along with a Michelada Bar.

Cochinita Pibil Tacos, Pupusas and Fried Blackened Gulf Shrimp, along with a Michelada Bar. Onolicious Island Grill – Huli Huli Chicken Thighs, Spam Fried Rice and Haupia, Hawaiian Hard Seltzers and draft beers from Kona Brewing, Maui Brewing and Cali Craft Brewing Company.

Caribbean Comforts – Cuban Beef Picadillo, Mojo Pork, Jamaican Jerk Chicken Meat Pies and Key Lime Pie.

Transatlantic Treats : Explore flavors of the North Atlantic with Pan con Tomate y Jamon Serrano, Crema Catalana, and the returning fan favorite New England Lobster Roll.

Explore flavors of the North Atlantic with Pan con Tomate y Jamon Serrano, Crema Catalana, and the returning fan favorite New England Lobster Roll. Eastern Pacific Shores – Green Papaya Salad with Shrimp, Char Sui Bao Buns and Mango Mochi. At the Fortune Bar, enjoy draft beer and a Shiso Highball cocktail.

Ten-item samplers start at $70. In addition, SeaWorld has brought back the SoCal Pass for $11 per month for a limited time, which allows for unlimited admission for 12 months. If purchased, the pass comes adds three free bonus food samples to use during the festival.