Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Image from official trailer

Everything Everywhere All at Once continued its winning ways ahead of Oscar night, winning seven of its eight nominations at Saturday’s 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The time-bending adventure, which has already claimed top honors from the Producers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild, earned the Spirit Award, independent films from the past year. for best feature.

The film beat out Bones and All, Our Father, the Devil, Tár and Women Talking.

It also won directing and screenplay awards for the team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, a breakthrough performance nod for Stephanie Hsu, a leading prize for Michelle Yeoh and a supporting award for Ke Huy Quan.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ was the only nomination for the film that didn’t result in a win because she was nominated with Quan in the supporting category.

Film Independent adjusted its awards process this year, switching to gender-neutral acting honors in the lead and supporting performance categories. Each of those categories had a total of 10 nominees.

On the small screen, FX’s “The Bear,” earned top honors. And “Abbott Elementary” creator/star Quinta Brunson won for best lead performance in a new scripted series.

The Spirit Awards ceremony was held on a tent on the beach in Santa Monica and hosted by comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Presenters included Troy Kotsur, Austin Butler, Melanie Lynskey, Beatrice Granno, Sharon Horgan, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Haley Lu Richardson, Taylour Paige and Jenny Slate. Event co-chairs Chloé Zhao and Sian Heder also presented.

Here is a complete list of winners:

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)

Everything Everywhere All At Once; Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

Aftersun; Director: Charlotte Wells, Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – for best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)

— The Cathedral; Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose, Producer: Graham Swon

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SCREENPLAY

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (New Award)

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

BEST EDITING

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley; casting directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight; ensemble cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Director/Producer: Laura Poitras, Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Joyland; Pakistan/USA, Director: Saim Sadiq

PRODUCERS AWARD in its 26th year, honors emerging producers who, despite limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision to produce quality independent films.

Tory Lenosky

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 29th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 28th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There

TELEVISION WINNERS

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

“The Rehearsal,” Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder; Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith; Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

“The Bear,” Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer; Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co- Executive Producer: Rene Gube

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“Pachinko,” Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh- jung Youn

– City News Service