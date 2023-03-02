Vegetables at a farmers market in San Diego County. Courtesy San Diego County Water Authority

This Saturday, the Cardiff 101 Mainstreet Association begins hosting a weekly Farmers Market at the Mira Costa College San Elijo Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the inaugural market, there will be live music from the Encinitas-based Violin Shop and the first 150 guests will receive a free Cardiff Farmers Market tote bag with goodies from local businesses inside.

Cardiff Farmers Market is a Certified California Farmers Market, featuring produce sold by local farmers. The new farmers market also will have an array of food products and prepared food, along with a curated group of craft vendors and local makers.

Confirmed vendors include Mooski Snacks, Wonderland Farm, MP Family Farm, Rodney Kawano Farm, Sea Greens Microgreens, Crescent Meat, Fishbone Fish, Cardiff Tiny Farm, Emmy Lou Jewelry and more.

Alison Wielechowski, executive director of Cardiff 101 Mainstreet called the new venue “a local destination farmers’ market.”

“It’s a perfect and convenient weekend destination for community, food, and fun, and an awesome addition to the best that Cardiff-by-the-Sea has to offer,” she said.

Located across from the San Elijo Lagoon, the market will serve Olivenhain, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe, with access off Interstate 5 at Manchester Avenue and parking for more than 850 vehicles.

The Cardiff Farmers Market accepts EBT payments and will be fully ADA compliant.