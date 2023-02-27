More than 200,000 ranunculus plants are on each acre at the Flower Fields. Photo by Chris Stone

Super Bloom lovers – the highways are crowded and there’s a San Diego County venue that’s more than ready to show off its flower-filled beauty for locals and tourists alike.

Whether the attraction is the 55 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus or various new events for 2023, the Flower Fields in Carlsbad open for the season Wednesday.

The attraction’s new theme, “Live Colorfully,” covers everything from the ranunculus, a flower known for its large, double-petaled blooms that sit atop tall, straight stems, to the seemingly endless rows of other color-coordinated flowers at the Fields.

“Visitors can’t help but smile here,” said Fred Clarke, general manager of the Flower Fields, noting the site’s beauty, but also its operation as a sustainable working farm. “We look forward to all the memories in the making that 2023 holds.”

As of this week, according to the Flower Fields online update, the site is “full of mature growth and buds. The first flowers are starting to bloom and bands of color are on their way.”

See more ❗️Breaking News❗️The first ranunculus has officially bloomed at The Flower Fields, marking the start of a new season of color. 🌸🌼😍



Get ready to be surrounded by a sea of colors, as more blooms are on their way! ✨



Help us spread the exciting news!📢 #FirstBloom pic.twitter.com/e88S7v2XCz — The Flower Fields (@TheFlowerFields) February 2, 2023

For the new season, there will be workshops focusing on meditation, sound healing and flower design, along with yoga story time for toddlers with a plant-and-flora theme.

Other favorite events for flower frolickers include the live outdoor music series, “Tea in the Garden” and “Flower Flow Yoga,” along with the “American Flag of Flowers,” “Sweet Pea Maze” and Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse.

Special events also will be sprinkled throughout the season: Kid’s Day on March 25, a Canon Photography Workshop on April 16 and the Mother’s Day Celebration on May 14.

Admission to the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, 5704 Paseo Del Norte, must be booked online. It’s $23 for adults; $21 for both seniors aged 60 and older and military; $12 for children aged 3–10, and free for children under three. General season passes are $48 for adults.

For the opening week special, through March 5, visitors receive $5 off admission. The season continues through May 14.