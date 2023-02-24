Depeche Mode added San Diego to its 2023 tour. Photo credit: Courtesy, Pechanga Arena

Depeche Mode has added five additional shows to its “Memento Mori” tour, including two San Diego stops at year’s end.

The band, inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, will perform at Pechanga Arena on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8.

Tickets for the newly added U.S. shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday on AXS.com. Tickets for the new Mexico City date, on Sept. 23, go on sale at 2 p.m. Saturday.

With the new shows, Depeche Mode now will have two additional stops in Los Angeles, while adding Atlanta to the tour. The slate has grown to 80 dates.

Presented by Live Nation, the tour begins March 23 with a limited North American run and then shifts to European stadiums on May 16 before the final leg begins in Mexico City Sept. 21.

Depending on the dates, the opening act will be Kelly Lee Owens or Stella Rose and the Dead Language.

The band has enjoyed massive tour success, including the 2009-10 “Tour of the Universe,” when they played 142 shows, selling more than 2.5 million tickets. They are moving forward without co-founder Andy Fletcher, who died last year.