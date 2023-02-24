The Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. Photo by Chris Stone

Pow! The Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park has won the Best Pop Culture Museum category in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The contest featured prominent museums from across the U.S., with winners determined by popular vote from members of the public.

“Comic-Con and Comic-Con Museum have one of the most loyal fan bases and we are beyond thankful for their support,” said Executive Director Rita Vandergaw.

The nominees for each category were selected by a panel that included editors from USA TODAY, 10Best.com and other contributors.

Current Comic-Con Museum exhibits include “The Animation Academy – from Pencils to Pixels,” which invites visitors to explore the world of cartoons and animated characters at more than 20 interactive stations.

The museum is also featuring “Cover Story: Five Decades of Comic-Con,” which celebrates the history of the world famous convention through the covers of its souvenir books.

Comic-Con Museum memberships include unlimited admission, special events, exclusive merchandise and more, starting at $75 for individuals and $180 for families of four.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the last entry at 4 p.m. General admission is $25, with discounts for youth, seniors and military.