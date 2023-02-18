Port Loma Nazarene University. Photo by Chris Stone

The Writer’s Symposium by the Sea at Point Loma Nazarene University, which starts Tuesday, includes three Pulitzer-Prize winners on its author slate.

The annual event features authors from various genres, backgrounds and perspectives as they share what inspires their writing and delve into the practices behind their success.

The schedule (all events start at 7 p.m.):

Tuesday – Anthony Doerr, author of All the Light We Cannot See, awarded the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, and Cloud Cuckoo Land, a finalist for the 2021 National Book Award and currently a finalist for Novel of the Year in the British Book Awards.

Wednesday – William Finnegan, a staff writer at The New Yorker, and the author of five books, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning Barbarian Days, a memoir about his passion for surfing.

Thursday – Maria Hinojosa, author of three books, including Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America, and anchor of the Emmy-winning talk show from Maria Hinojosa: One-on-One.

General admission starts at $20 for the individual talks. Another session, with N. Scott Momaday, a Pulitzer-winner for his first novel, House Made of Dawn, can be viewed at 7 p.m. Friday on UCTV.

Dr. Dean Nelson, founder of the symposium and director of the PLNU journalism program, conducts the interviews. Past guests have included Cornel West, Alice Walker, Philip Yancey, Anne Lamott and Bill Moyers.