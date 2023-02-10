The Hausmann Quartet performing aboard the historic Berkeley. Photo credit: Courtesy, Hausmann Quartet

The Hausmann Quartet joins again with the Maritime Museum of San Diego for the eighth season of “Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime,” beginning Feb. 26.

The quarterly concert series is performed aboard one of the museum’s historic vessels, the

1898 steam ferryboat Berkeley.

The concerts aboard the Berkeley, a National Historic Landmark docked on San Diego Bay next to the Star of India, explore the evolution of the string quartet through the lens of Joseph Haydn’s quartet cycle.

The Hausmann Quartet has so far performed 42 of Haydn’s quartets as part of the series, or nearly two-thirds of his 68 works in the genre.

The 2023 season opens with “Then & Now,” with two Haydn quartets, including one from his opus 9 set. Tomeka Reid, a 2022 MacArthur Fellow, will perform in a show that also is set to feature Mendelssohn’s D Major Quartet.

The season continues on May 21, Sept. 17 and Nov. 19. Individual shows start at $30 for general admission, with packages starting at $100. All shows start at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Maritime Museum of San Diego Director of Marketing Theresa Smullen called Haydn Voyages “an artistic and cultural collaboration created for the enjoyment of our community, visitors and museum members.”

The other shows in the eighth season:

May 21 – “Mementos” includes works from Vienna and London, Caroline Shaw’s musical depiction of the grounds of a historic Washington D.C. estate and San Diego native Max Vinetz’s composition, inspired by a cross-country journey.

Sept. 17 – “Impressions” salutes to composer Ned Rorem, who would have been 100 this fall and based his fourth quartet on impressions from a collection of Picasso’s paintings.

Nov. 19 – “Patterns of Americana” features works by Charles Ives (his second quartet), Lou Harrison and inti figgis-vizueta.

Each program also includes commentary between selections from noted UC Santa Barbara musicologist Derek Katz.

The Hausmann Quartet arrived in San Diego in 2010 and serves as the Fisch/Axelrod Quartet-in-Residence at San Diego State University where the members teach and organize the chamber music program.