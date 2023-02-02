San Diego Botanic Garden’s Orchid Clinic. Photo: San Diego Botanic Garden/Rachel Cobb

San Diego Botanic Garden is set to host the third annual spring orchid showcase, World of Orchids, running Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, April 9.

The exhibition will be staged in the state-of-the-art, 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed facility, the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, by SDBG’s highly awarded Artist-in-Residence, René van Rems, AIFD, who serves as creative director for the exhibit for the third year in a row.

Admission to World of Orchids is included with a one-day ticket or an annual membership, with tickets available for purchase beginning Feb. 1.

“There is no plant quite as alluring as the orchid,” said SDBG President and CEO, Ari Novy, Ph.D. “We are thrilled to present our third annual world-class orchid exhibition. For each week of the show, famed floral artist René Van Rems will design a new display that will delight our visitors with the unique sights, smells, and magic of orchids.”

The floral designs will feature impressive orchid specimens, locally bred hybrids, and rare species plants displayed in unique and unexpected ways. In addition to the many orchids that typically grow in the Garden’s Conservatory, displays will include plants on loan from private growers belonging to two local groups, the San Diego County Orchid Society and the Palomar Orchid Society, as well as orchids and materials from local businesses.

On select days during the exhibition, vendors will offer unusual and unique orchids and merchandise for sale.

SDBG is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Monday. Members of SDBG and other gardens participating in the American Horticultural Society’s Reciprocal Admissions Program receive free admission. Non-member admissions range from $10 to $18. Reservations are required.

Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the vendor booths and the rest of the Garden’s 37 acres during the same visit. For more information and to reserve an entry date and time, visit https://sdbg.org/world-of-orchids/