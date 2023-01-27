The Quartyard hosts two music parties this weekend. Photo credit: quartyardsd.com

Culture and sport are on the agenda this San Diego weekend as one of the region’s premier tournaments continues and an exhibition of soccer as you may not have seen it before takes place in East County. And if your passport isn’t quite in order, let three events bring touches of Asia, Mexico and Egypt to you.

The competition gets more intense Friday and Saturday as the field of the world’s top golfers narrows at the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla. Tickets, at $90, remain to follow the action on the Torrey Pines Golf Course while basking in unparalleled ocean views.

A new immersive art exhibit is coming to San Diego, this time to the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Wyland Center. “Beyond King Tut,” developed with the National Geographic Society, opens Friday and includes the “Enter the Tomb” virtual reality experience. A nice option for those who can’t make it to the Pyramids anytime soon. Weekend tickets cost $44, with lower prices on weekdays. The event, which opens at 10 a.m., continues through March 26.

The San Diego Tet Festival at Mira Mesa Community Park celebrates the Lunar New Year from the Vietnamese perspective. The free event, opening at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, includes several performances, from lion dances and dance battles to kids talent and craft contests – with carnival rides, a cultural village and dozens of food and vendor booths too.

The San Diego Museum of Art hosts a free celebration of art, folklórico and music inspired by the famous Guelaguetza festival in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. The event, at 2 p.m. Saturday, complements the ongoing exhibit of Sergio Hernández’s work, “Embers of Oaxaca.” The program features six traditional dances from regions throughout Oaxaca, plus regional songs, all directed by Mexicali-based Compañía Esplendor Folklórico. Museum admission is free from 2 to 5 p.m. during the fest.

See more Freestyle 🤝 America's Finest City.



Join us on Saturday, January 28, and watch some of the world's top freestyle footballers compete in Foreign Jam III at The Hangar.



RSVP | https://t.co/Ono5zvRjDB

Details | https://t.co/kQZKykqhjW pic.twitter.com/czkmBWX9WJ — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) January 17, 2023

There’s formal soccer, then there’s freestyle soccer. See practitioners from around the world at Hangar Futsal Centers, 165 Denny Way, in El Cajon at 6 p.m. Saturday for Foreign Jam III, presented by San Diego Loyal SC. Male and female freestylers will go head-to-head in a single elimination, three-minute, street-style battle format to crown the top freestylers.

Make it an R&B and soul weekend at the Quartyard in the East Village. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the outdoor venue on Market Street hosts its R&B Block Party where DJs will spin 90s, early 2000’s and some of today’s hits. The next day at 5:30 p.m., Soul Sunday, a showcase for local neo-soul, funk and jazz artists, follows. Saturday’s tickets cost $20, while Sunday’s are $30.

See the work of school-aged writers thanks to the California Playwrights Project and the Plays by Young Writers Festival at the Salvation Army’s Joan B. Kroc Theatre. The show, at 7 p.m. Saturday, includes the work of San Diego student Ell Banoub, 12, who wrote the script The Santa Heist. Tickets cost $40, with pay-what-you-can options.