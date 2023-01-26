UC San Diego Park & Market. Photo credit: Erik Jepsen, ucsd.edu

UC San Diego Park & Market will on Friday launch “Intersections,” a new series to include arts performances, music, lectures and more at the new East Village venue.

The series, curated by Andrew Waltz, director of arts management at Park & Market, opens with pianists Irving Flores , Tina Chong and Joshua White at 7 p.m. at the site’s Guggenheim Theatre. The artists are set to perform jazz, Latin and classical music.

Yale Strom, a leading ethnographer-artist of klezmer and Romani music and history. will host and conduct a Q&A with the artists after the performance. Tickets start at $20.

The aim, Waltz said, is to introduce “San Diego audiences to ideas or approaches to traditional forms they might not otherwise encounter in a live space, in lineups they may not previously have imagined, all with thoughtful narrators to guide them through the experience.”

Other shows coming up in the “Intersections” series, all at the Guggenheim Theatre (Strom will host and conduct a Q&A after each performance):