The Powers New Voices Festival, with readings of 11 new plays by a variety of playwrights, some from San Diego, begins Thursday.
The free festival, presented by the Old Globe Theatre, continues through Jan. 15 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center at Balboa Park.
The festival kicks with readings from The Janeiad by Anna Ziegler, followed by the Globe-commissioned play The Black Beans Project by Melinda Lopez and Joel Perez, Wipeout by Aurora Real de Asua, Unf*ckwithable by Eliana Pipes, and Uncle Remus, His Life and Times, as Told to Aaron Coleman by Aaron Coleman.
“Celebrating Community Voices,” an evening of short works created by San Diego playwrights through Globe arts engagement programs, is set for Jan. 13. The evening will feature readings of 10-minute plays by Michaela Subido, Rudi Fate, Melanie Taing, Farah Dinga, Gingerlily Lowe and Daryl “Scooter” Davis.
Globe Artistic Director Barry Edelstein said the festival, in its 10th year, features “a powerful lineup of plays.”
“For the past decade the Globe has deepened its investment in new work for the American stage, and through commissions, workshops and productions, we’ve made major contributions to the repertoire. The writers with us this year promise to invigorate our art form with new energy, new stories, and new forms,” he said.
Danielle Mages Amato, director of New Plays and Dramaturgy at the Globe, said the festival “has become such a central artistic event in the life of the Old Globe.”
“All of the playwrights in this year’s festival are telling stories only they can tell, as only they can tell them,” she added.
The schedule includes:
- Thursday – 7:30 p.m., The Janeiad by Anna Ziegler, a take on The Odyssey, that follows Jane, a Brooklyn wife in 2021, 20 years after she lost her husband one September morning.
- Jan. 13 – 7:30 p.m., an evening of six 10-minute plays, To Tessa, from Dad, by Michaela Subido, about a father and daughter; Everyone Loves Raiin for the Day, by Rudi Fate, about a dedicated therapist; Between the Seams by Melanie Taing, about an actuary and metalhead too; Two Gay Desis by Farah Dinga, in which cousins debate an arranged marriage; Bound by Gingerlily Lowe, three generations confront the legacy of female feet binding and subjugation, and If These Walls Could Talk, and the Floor, and the Ceiling, by Daryl “Scooter” Davis, a man with bipolar disorder tries to convince his wife that he is ready to rejoin the family.
- Jan. 14 – 4 p.m., The Black Beans Project by Melinda Lopez and Joel Perez, the Globe-commissioned comedy that depicts Mariana and Henry who meet to share a secret family recipe but feel forced to reveal secrets of their own’ and 7:30 p.m., and Wipeout by Aurora Real de Asua, described as “a septuagenarian surf comedy about what it really takes to hang 10” for three women, one who has never surfed before.
- Jan. 15 – 4 p.m., Unf*ckwithable by Eliana Pipes, a disaffected millennial decides to take control of her own destiny, moving into a van to vlog her #vanlife adventures; and 7:30 p.m., Uncle Remus, His Life and Times, as Told to Aaron Coleman by Aaron Coleman, in which a contemporary writer struggling with his own story, finds himself transported to a plantation cabin in the late 1800s, face to face with the legendary Uncle Remus and his famous Brer Rabbit folktales.