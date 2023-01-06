Cyclovia is for cyclists, walkers and more to have free rein on streets usually dominated by cars. Photo credit: San Diego County Bicycle Coalition via Facebook

Start 2023 with a new perspective on art and music, or embrace old friends as a touring staple returns to a new venue and well, it’s San Diego, so January is not too soon to launch the year’s slate of craft beer celebrations.

Broadway San Diego’s first touring production of the year, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, inspired by the classic Motown act, concludes its run this weekend. There’s five more chances to see the show, including two performances each on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $39. It’s a big month at the Civic Theatre, as the run for Frozen, the Disney smash, follows from Jan. 18-29.

See a mix of music and art at Project [BLANK]’s annual group show, which continues through Saturday after its pandemic pause. “Working Title” is an exhibit of new works by painters, sculptors, sound, video and performance artists, and composers and musicians from the region, including Tijuana. The artists will explore “ideas of ritual, sacredness and religious belief.” St. Paul’s Cathedral in Bankers Hill plays host, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m. General admission is $25.

The SoundON Festival continues through Saturday with a look at contemporary music from around the world, performed by Yu Kuwabara from Japan, Adrian Democ from Slovakia, Alyssa Aska from Austria and more. There will be composers with Southern California and Arizona links too, including Christopher Adler, Katherine Balch, Adam Borecki, Texu Kim and Philippe Manoury. Head to the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library for the 7:30 shows. Tickets are $30.

Societe Brewing’s best will be available at the San Diego Brew Festival. Courtesy of the brewery

The San Diego Brew Festival kicks off at Liberty Station’s NTC Park at 1 p.m. Saturday with more than 70 breweries – including mainstays such as Coronado Brewing, Thorn Brewing, Second Chance Beer Co. and Societe Brewing – food trucks, lawn games and live music. Admission starts at $50.

If an F-150 isn’t big enough for ya, Monster Jam’s 12,000-pound trucks might be. The tour drops down at Snapdragon Stadium for the first time at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the Pit Party, featuring drivers, trucks on display and remote control trucks for play, preceding the main event at 2:30 p.m. The action starts again at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the Pit Party at 11:30 a.m. If this weekend doesn’t work, Monster Jam is back Jan. 14-15. General admission starts at $28.

Enjoy the freedom of “car-free open streets” on Highway 101 for four hours, starting at 10 a.m. Sunday as Cyclovia comes to Encinitas. Bicyclists, skateboarders and strollers can share the road from D to J streets. Included in the free street fest are a bicycle safety rodeo, bike skills course and bike and helmet decorating stations.