A scene from 2017’s “Kiss Of The Spider Woman” at the Welk resort.

The Theatre at the Welk in Escondido has revealed its 2023 musical theater season, which opens Jan. 28.

The season includes plays based on holiday and comedy classics and a smash hit film with a very famous soundtrack:

The Marvelous Wonderettes, Jan. 28 to March 26, 2023 – A nostalgic romp through the 1958 Springfield High School prom with four girls singing along with classic ‘50s hits such as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”

Bodyguard the Musical, April 15 to June 11 – You remember how it started: Kevin Costner as the bodyguard, Whitney Houston as superstar Rachel Marron. The soundtrack dips into Houston’s vast catalog, and of course, there’s the movie’s smash hit, “I Will Always Love You.”

Spamalot, Sept. 9 to Oct. 29 – The Tony winner, based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail, revisits the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, only with showgirls, cows and killer rabbits.

Elf – the Musical, Nov. 18 to Dec. 24 – Buddy, a young orphan raised in the North Pole is unaware that he is actually human, not an elf. Santa needs to help and permits Buddy to take a journey to New York City to discover his true identity.

Tickets for The Marvelous Wonderettes, The Bodyguard and Spamalot are $62, rising to $67 for Elf the Musical. Most performances take place Saturdays at 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact the box office at 760-749-3448 or toll free at 888-802-7469, or visit online.