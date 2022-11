FILE PHOTO: Honoree Christine McVie of the group Fleetwood Mac performs during the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year show honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Singer-songwriter Christine McVie, a member of the British-American band Fleetwood Mac, died on Wednesday aged 79, her family said in a statement posted on her official Facebook page.

According to Reuters, Fleetwood Mac, whose name was inspired by the surnames of its founders – bassist John McVie and drummer Mick Fleetwood – formed in 1967 but had many members come and go over the years.

Born Christine Perfect in northwest England on July 12, 1943, she joined the band as a singer and pianist in 1970 after marrying John following a courtship of two weeks. She ultimately left him to live with a lighting technician.

The band’s 1977 album “Rumours”, which sold more than 40 million copies and is one of the best-selling albums of all time, was recorded as the couple were divorcing.

McVie’s family said she died peacefully in hospital on Wednesday after a short illness.

“We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” the statement said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Fleetwood Mac said she was “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure”.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her,” the band said. “She will be so very missed.”

–Reuters, reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O’Brien