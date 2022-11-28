“The Watcher.” Photo via @Netflix Twitter

“The Watcher” was the most-watched streamed program for the third consecutive week while runner-up “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” was among four programs in the latest top 10 that were not in the previous week’s, according to figures released Monday by Nielsen.

Viewers spent 1.234 billion minutes watching the seven episodes of “The Watcher” from Oct. 24-30, the second full week they were available. Viewership of the Netflix mystery thriller was down 52.4% from the 2.595 billion minutes watched the previous week.

The Netflix horror mystery anthology “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” was second with 1.12 billion minutes watched of its eight episodes in the first six days they were available.

“From Scratch” was third with 1.023 billion minutes watched in its first full week of release. Viewership was up 96% from the 522 million minutes watched of Netflix’s eight-episode romantic drama the previous week when it was available for three days.

The Netflix film thriller “The Good Nurse” was fifth with 1.008 billion minutes watched in its first five days of release.

The long-running ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” returned to the top 10 after a six-week absence, with viewers spending 620 million minutes watching its 396 episodes on Netflix. Viewership was up 10.1% from the 563 million minutes watched the previous week.

The Netflix fantasy film “The School for Good and Evil” dropped out of the top 10 after finishing second the previous week, the first it was available.

Also dropping out of the top 10 were the USA Network police procedural anthology “The Sinner”; the 2000-07 WB/CW comedy-drama “Gilmore Girls”; and “Unsolved Mysteries,” the reboot of the 1987-99 NBC and CBS documentary series about unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances and bizarre paranormal activity.

All three programs stream on Netflix.

The Netflix dating show “Love Is Blind” was fourth with 1.013 billion minutes watched of its 34 episodes, including three episodes released Oct. 26.

The week was the fifth since Nielsen began releasing weekly streaming figures in January 2020 that one service had five titles with more than 1 billion minutes watched.

For the second consecutive week, the only non-Netflix program in the top 10 was “House of the Dragon,” eighth with 705 million minutes watched of the 10 episodes of the HBO/HBO Max “Game of Thrones” prequel, including the finale of its first season, which premiered on Oct. 23.

Nielsen also announces streaming viewership of Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock and Prime Video programming.

The top 10 consisted of four original streaming series; four acquired series — one each that originally aired on CBS, NBC, HBO and ABC; one movie; and “CoComelon,” the 18-episode 3D animated series of videos of traditional nursery rhymes and original children’s songs that originated on YouTube.

Nielsen considers “House of the Dragon” an acquired program because it also airs on HBO.

The top 10 programs were “The Watcher”; “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”; “From Scratch”; “Love Is Blind”; “The Good Nurse”; “CoComelon”; “The Blacklist”; “House of the Dragon”; “NCIS”; and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The figures reflect only television set viewing, including such television-connected devices as Roku and Apple TV. Mobile-only viewing is not included in Nielsen’s streaming measurement systems.

While Nielsen releases weekly prime-time broadcast and cable ratings two days after the end of the week, except for holidays, viewership figures for streaming services are not released until 25 days after the end of the week because it takes more time to completely capture assets to report and aggregate streaming viewing, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen has announced it plans to shorten the release window for its streaming programming in the coming months.

City News Service contributed to this article.