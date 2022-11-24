Michael Porter. Photo credit: Courtesy, The Casbah

A mainstay on the regional club scene has launched a GoFundMe to support a bartender who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Michael Porter, who’s worked at or been associated with the Casbah since 1994, is unable to work due to his treatment, and his colleagues hope the fundraiser will help him through his recovery.

Porter, as he is known, they wrote, “has a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone in need, and now it is our time to help him out.”

“He’s not one to ask for help, so we are asking for him,” they said in a newsletter. “While he recuperates, we are looking to assist with his full recovery by providing much-needed support to help pay his medical bills and day-to-day expenses. On his behalf, we thank you for all the well wishes and donations that have already come in.”

The venue, near Little Italy, also plans a fundraising show in December. Details will be announced on the Casbah web site and social media.