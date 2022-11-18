Is it this time of year? Already? Yep. Legoland’s tree lighting is set for Friday. Photo credit: @LegolandCalifornia, via Facebook

Feeling the holiday spirit yet? It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, after all. It’s also prime time for crafters this San Diego weekend, if you’re looking for unique decor or special gifts. Find music, theater and an event for doggies too.

Here’s some shopping options to find the best from San Diego County makers:

The San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association hosts their Annual Holiday Gift Sale Friday and Saturday, opening at 9 a.m. Head to the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Member Shop in Sorrento Valley, 5360 Eastgate Mall, Suite E, for everything from ornaments to furniture.

The Holiday Street Fair in Encinitas covers six blocks of South Coast Highway 101 not far from the beach. Shop for handmade goods of all kinds, enjoying children’s rides and two stages of live entertainment. The fair opens at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Local and small business vendors will offer their wares at the Holiday Bazaar, while plants will be for sale too at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center in National City. There also will be a garden-inspired lunch for purchase at the event, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Head to Maker’s Market Small Outdoor Shop Market at the Tremont Collective outdoor space in Oceanside at 11 a.m. Sunday to combine your gift-giving needs with your desire for a pint and a bite from the eateries on site.

The San Diego Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival spreads out across the bayfront Friday at several sites, including the Embarcadero and Seaport Village. The three-day event features dozens of bands and musicians – including, on Friday, the Zac Brown Band and Earthgang, on Saturday, Kings of Leon and Lauren Daigle, and on Sunday, Gwen Stefani, Big Boi and Fuerza de Tijuana. One-day passes start at $139, with three-day admission at $309. Performances start at 3 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Music lovers will crowd the bayfront this weekend. Seaport Village is one of the Wonderfront fest sites. Photo credit: @Seaport Village, via Facebook

Legoland hosts its 20th annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday in the kick off for the Carlsbad park’s holiday festivities, which begin Saturday. Josh Peck, of the Nickelodeon TV show “Drake and Josh,” and Tamera Mowry-Housley, star of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas original, are this year’s special guests.

If you like your theater short, “slightly twisted and completely hilarious,” Point Loma Playhouse’s Love/Sick might be for you. The “unromantic comedy,” a collection of eight short plays, opens at 8 p.m. Friday and continues on select dates through Dec. 4. Tickets cost $20.

Street festivals aren’t just for us humans. The free Doggie Street Festival on Saturday in Liberty Station embraces the four-footed among us and offers adoption opportunities too. Head to NTC Park for booths, music and art stations for kids. The fest opens at 9 a.m.