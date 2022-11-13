The cast of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Photo via @theblackpanther Twitter

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” delivered on its high expectations at the box office, opening with $180 million this weekend to set a North American record for movies opening in November, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The sequel to 2018’s blockbuster Marvel Comics adaptation stars Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o. It beat out the top-grossing film from the last three weekends, “Black Adam,” which took in $8.6 million Friday through Sunday for second place.

See more Our time is now.



Experience Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, now playing only in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/ACmjU47GTU pic.twitter.com/E49cyWNUQh — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) November 11, 2022

The Julia Roberts-George Clooney romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” was third, grossing $6.1 million in its fourth week in theaters, Comscore reported.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” was fourth with $3.2 million in its sixth week, followed by “Smile” with $2.3 million in its seventh week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Prey for the Devil” ($2 million), “Then Banshees of Inisherin” ($1.7 million), “One Piece Film Red” ($1.4 million), “Till” ($618,254) and “Yashoda” ($380,000).

