The San Diego Music Hall of Fame inducts six new members Friday – including, fittingly on Veterans Day, Marine Band San Diego – at a ceremony in Ocean Beach.
The Newbreak Church hosts the 7:30 p.m. induction, with Gustavo Romero, Chris Hillman, the Cheathams, the late Alex DePue and Larry Zeiger also becoming local Hall of Famers.
Romero and Zeiger will perform, along with a slate that includes Jeff Berkley and the Banned, Sue Palmer and Jaime Shadowlight.
The inductees:
- Marine Band San Diego – the Marine Corps band has been entertaining Americans for nearly a century with a packed schedule of more than 350 fifty shows each year, including military ceremonies, patriotic performances and high school and university clinics.
- Romero – The San Diego native has won numerous prizes including first place in the prestigious Clara Haskil International Piano Competition in Switzerland and the Avery Fisher Career Grant. He has offered an annual series of concerts at La Jolla’s Athenaeum Music & Arts Library for more than 20 years.
- Hillman – Already a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, the country rock pioneer has spent nearly six decades on transforming West Coast country music traditions while also shaping modern rock ‘n’ roll as part of The Byrds, the Desert Rose Band and as a solo act.
- DePue – A concert master, DePue (1973–2022) was a pioneering musician known for his cross-genre fiddle playing, from violin rock with guitarist Steve Vai to bluegrass fiddle with the DePue Brothers Band and classical.
- The Cheathams – Jimmy Cheatham (1924–2007) was an American jazz trombonist and teacher who led the UC San Diego jazz program from 1978 until his retirement in 2005. Along with pianist and vocalist Jeannie Cheatham, he formed led the celebrated Sweet Baby Blues Band and played Kansas City-style blues.
- Zeiger – a composer and author, the educator spent 31 years as an award winning teacher in cinema, musical theater and English for Point Loma High School.