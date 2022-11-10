Marine Band San Diego at the Holiday Bowl Parade in 2018. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Music Hall of Fame inducts six new members Friday – including, fittingly on Veterans Day, Marine Band San Diego – at a ceremony in Ocean Beach.

The Newbreak Church hosts the 7:30 p.m. induction, with Gustavo Romero, Chris Hillman, the Cheathams, the late Alex DePue and Larry Zeiger also becoming local Hall of Famers.

Romero and Zeiger will perform, along with a slate that includes Jeff Berkley and the Banned, Sue Palmer and Jaime Shadowlight.

The inductees: