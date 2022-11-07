The San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival returns for its 18th annual festival, starting Tuesday with something for foodies of every stripe.
More than 11,000 wine and food enthusiasts are expected to participate in the celebration, which ends Nov. 13 and includes the annual Grand Decant on Friday at Liberty Station and Grand Tasting at the Embarcadero Marina Park North on Saturday.
On the festival’s final day, the new Grand Fiesta, also at Liberty Station, marks San
Diego’s cross-border connection with cuisine, wine, beer, spirits and the Taco TKO competition for local restaurants facing off for the title of San Diego’s Most Awesome Taco.
More than 60 nationally recognized and locally celebrated chefs, winemakers, authors, distillers, brewmasters and tastemakers are expected to be part of the fest, which will feature
hundreds of domestic and international wines, beers and spirits.
A San Diego legend also will have his part of the festival as Tony Gwynn’s family hosts the Live
Fire VIP Experience. The family will gift VIP guests with custom wine flutes and the opportunity to taste the beer named in honor of one of Gwynn’s many accomplishments, .394 Pale Ale.
Passes for all major events start at $335, with weekend two-day passes starting at $255. Individual dinners start at $185, and tickets for one of the three “grand” events start range from $85-200.
Events – intimate dinners, tastings, expeditions and more during the six-day festival – include:
- An Evening at ARLO, 6 p.m Tuesday – Chef Josh Mouzakes and General Manager and Master of Wine Geoff Labitzke from Hamel Family Wines, join for a six-course dinner at the Town & Country Resort in Mission Valley.
- Baja Culinary Expedition, all day Wednesday – hosted by Chef Claudia Sandoval and Fernando Gaxiola, the trips heads to Valle de Guadalupe for a cross-border exploration of some of prestigious wineries and restaurants n Baja California.
- An Evening with Michael Mina, Carl Schroeder and Vineyard 29 at Market Del Mar, 5:30 p.m. Thursday – Schroeder joins Mina and chef James Montejeno and Market’s Wine Director and General Manager Lisa Redwine for a five-course menu with wines from Napa Valley’s Vineyard 29. Includes live music by the Sophisticados.