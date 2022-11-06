Regina Victor at Queer Poetry Night at the Diversionary Theatre’s Clark Cabaret & Bar. Photo credit: Peggy Ryan

Diversionary Theatre’s new cabaret space will feature an open mic night, a storytelling slam and more in November.

The Clark Cabaret & Bar also will offer a series of Monday events designed to support members of the San Diego theatre community, as well as several one-night-only events for the month.

Upcoming at the University Heights-based space:

The Open Mic night begins Thursday.

The San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition screens a documentary series about the local Black Queer and Trans experience on Nov. 11 followed by an after party.

Mariam T’s Comedy Cabernet arrives on Nov. 12, featuring drag, improv and stand-up comedy with “the Crankiest Drag Queen in San Diego,” Mariam T.

The monthly movie night, Queer Iconic Film Series, features “The Manifest of Mallery” on Nov. 13 – a short documentary about the life of an trans woman navigating the complexities of growing up in the Deep South, with the director of the film, Victor Llang Alexio and Mallery joining in a Q&A after the film.

The new storytelling slam, called Open Flame, begins Nov. 19.

The Janice Edwards Trio returns Nov. 26.

Regular events at the cabaret include Live Music Wednesdays, followed by karaoke, Sunday Funday on the second and fourth Sundays of each month and Queer Poetry Night on the final Monday of the month.

The Clark Cabaret & Bar is a new space at the Diversionary Theatre that has been welcoming the community six nights a week in a piano bar atmosphere since opening in the fall of 2021. Local favorites perform as well as up-and-coming artists and local theatre companies.

The bar is open Wednesdays through Mondays from 5 p.m. to close, with happy hour daily from opening to 6:30 p.m.