“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” was the most-watched streamed program for the third time in the three weeks it has been available, according to the latest figures released Thursday by Nielsen.

The 10-episode Netflix biographical crime drama was watched for 2.345 billion minutes between Oct. 3-9, 46.3% less than the 4.37 billion minutes watched the previous week, the first full week it was available and the seventh- highest figure since Nielsen began measuring streaming programming in 2020.

The top four programs were unchanged from the previous week.

“Hocus Pocus 2” was second with 1.099 billion minutes watched in the first full week the fantasy comedy was streamed on Disney+, 59.7% less than the 2.725 billion minutes watched the previous week, a record for streaming movie viewership, despite only being available for three days.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was third with 988 million minutes of the seven episodes of the Prime Video series set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” 2.3% more than the 966 million minutes watched of the six episodes the previous week.

“House of the Dragon” was fourth with 921 million minutes watched of the eight episodes of the HBO/HBO Max “Game of Thrones” prequel, 1.5% more than the 907 million minutes of seven episodes the previous week.

There were three programs in the latest top 10 not in the previous week’s, topped by the action thriller film, “Last Seen Alive,” sixth for the week with 747 million minutes in the first full week it was streaming on Netflix, 98.1% more than the 377 minutes the previous week when it was available for two days.

The 2000-07 WB/CW comedy-drama “Gilmore Girls” was eighth with 703 million minutes watched of its 153 episodes. The Netflix film, “Luckiest Girl Alive” was ninth with 647 million minutes watched in the first three days it was available.

Dropping out of the top 10 were the film thriller “Lou” and “Cobra Kai,” the sequel to the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” which both stream on Netflix, and the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus,” which streams on Disney+.

The top 10 consisted of seven programs that stream on Netflix and one each on Disney+, HBO Max and Prime Video.

Nielsen also announces streaming viewership of Apple TV+ and Hulu programming.

The top 10 consisted of four acquired programs — two that originally aired on The CW or The WB and one each on CBS and HBO — three movies; two original streaming series; and “CoComelon,” the 18-episode 3D animated series of videos of traditional nursery rhymes and original children’s songs that originated on YouTube.

Nielsen considers “House of the Dragon” an acquired program because it also airs on HBO.

The top 10 programs were “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Hocus Pocus 2”; “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”; “House of the Dragon”; “CoComelon”; “Last Seen Alive”; “NCIS”; “Gilmore Girls”; “Luckiest Girl Alive”; and “In the Dark.”

The figures reflect only television set viewing, including such television-connected devices as Roku and Apple TV. Mobile-only viewing is not included in Nielsen’s streaming measurement systems.

While Nielsen releases weekly prime-time broadcast and cable ratings two days after the end of the week, except for holidays, viewership figures for streaming services are not released until 25 days after the end of the week because it takes more time to completely capture assets to report and aggregate streaming viewing, according to Nielsen

Nielsen has announced it plans to shorten the release window for its streaming programming in the coming months.

— City News Service