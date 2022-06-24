Fireworks in June? Yep. Photo by Chris Stone

Gotta dance? Check. Want a neighborhood celebration or two? Check. Hungry? Check, check and check. This San Diego weekend offers up the goods – and more.

The season takes hold at the San Diego Museum of Art for Summer Fridays, when the Balboa Park attraction stays open until 8 p.m. And this week, for the kick off, admission is free. To coincide with the launch, the museum hosts “Expressions of Pride: On the Steps at SDMA” with performances by Disco Riot, Gilbert Castellanos and the San Diego Shakespeare Society, beginning at 4 p.m. Summer Fridays continue through Aug. 5.

The local dance collective, Disco Riot is also a part of the inaugural Queer Mvmnt Fest. The four-day arts event with films, dance performances, screenings and classes, takes place in Balboa Park, City Heights, East Village, North Park and Hillcrest. Events start at 4:30 p.m. Friday and everything is free, with online RSVP.

July 4th is not that far away, but Rancho Peñasquitos gets a jump Saturday for the Fiesta 25 and Fireworks show. Head to Westview High School at 11 a.m. for food, games and vendors. Evening fireworks follow – the stadium opens at 6 p.m. for the show. Both are free, but online ticketing is required.

Marine Band San Diego performs at a free weekend show. Here they are in 2019.

Marine Band San Diego performs its annual free Summer Concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, north of the airport. Watch from the commanding general’s honors lawn in front of building 31 as the band performs traditional classics, patriotic marches and newer favorites.

You can taste a bit of everything this weekend or hone in on frozen treats. What’ll it be?