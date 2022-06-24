Gotta dance? Check. Want a neighborhood celebration or two? Check. Hungry? Check, check and check. This San Diego weekend offers up the goods – and more.
The season takes hold at the San Diego Museum of Art for Summer Fridays, when the Balboa Park attraction stays open until 8 p.m. And this week, for the kick off, admission is free. To coincide with the launch, the museum hosts “Expressions of Pride: On the Steps at SDMA” with performances by Disco Riot, Gilbert Castellanos and the San Diego Shakespeare Society, beginning at 4 p.m. Summer Fridays continue through Aug. 5.
The local dance collective, Disco Riot is also a part of the inaugural Queer Mvmnt Fest. The four-day arts event with films, dance performances, screenings and classes, takes place in Balboa Park, City Heights, East Village, North Park and Hillcrest. Events start at 4:30 p.m. Friday and everything is free, with online RSVP.
July 4th is not that far away, but Rancho Peñasquitos gets a jump Saturday for the Fiesta 25 and Fireworks show. Head to Westview High School at 11 a.m. for food, games and vendors. Evening fireworks follow – the stadium opens at 6 p.m. for the show. Both are free, but online ticketing is required.
Marine Band San Diego performs its annual free Summer Concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, north of the airport. Watch from the commanding general’s honors lawn in front of building 31 as the band performs traditional classics, patriotic marches and newer favorites.
You can taste a bit of everything this weekend or hone in on frozen treats. What’ll it be?
- The Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off returns at 10 a.m. Saturday with music on three stages, artisans, and of course, the star of the show, chili, from tasty to fiery. Head to Newport Avenue for the free fest, and enjoy the Chili Competition where at-home chefs battle for the titles of Hottest Chili and People’s Choice.
- The 21st annual Taste of Adams Avenue starts at 11 a.m. Sunday along the strip from University Heights to Kensington. Enjoy fare from 40 restaurants, coffee houses, pubs, bars and breweries, including El Zarape, Blind Lady Ale House and Incredible Cheesecake Company. Admission costs $40 and can be purchased online or at participating shops. There also will be complimentary trolley service along Adams.
- Putting dessert first, however, is a perfectly valid choice. The Scoop San Diego ice cream festival in North Park at noon Sunday offers up two dozen ice cream, gelato and paleta vendors such as Stella Jean’s and Hammond’s. Proceeds benefit the Alpha Project, to aid homeless people. Tickets cost $35 for the event, at North Park Way and 30th Street.