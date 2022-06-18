High Tide Brews, SeaWorld’s new tap room, features local craft beer favorites. Photo credit: Courtesy, SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego is serving up more tasty options with five new food and beverage spots opening this summer.

The new options focus on craft beer, Mexican food, ice cream and more.

High Tide Brews offers featured California craft suds along with a scenic garden view and live music. SeaWorld also is offering a limited-time High Tide Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays with $2 Beer Flights. They include 5 oz. samples of:

Emperor Hazy IPA by Mike Hess Brewing

Shipwreck Rapids Lager by Mike Hess Brewing

SkyTower Golden Ale by Golden Road Brewing

India Pale Whale West Coast IPA by Harland Brewing Co.

At Hibisco, enjoy bowls and tacos with a choice of carne asada, adobada, chicken or plant-based chorizo, along with sides such as street corn or black beans.

Manta Pizza offers a range of slices, from traditional cheese and pepperoni to vegetarian.

Underwater Cantina is a draw for adults to relax on the patio and sip a Mermaid Margarita or Starr-Berry Mojito, or one of the many mezcal and tequila offerings.

At Dreyer’s Ice Cream Parlor, guests can grab a hand-dipped ice cream cone or brownie sundae.

“We are so excited to open a number of new food and drink venues at SeaWorld San Diego,” said Jim Lake, the park’s president. “We are always looking to offer guests new and exciting ways to enhance their experience at the park, and we can’t wait for guests to refuel and re-energize at these delicious destinations.”