Interior of Raise by Wolves in La Jolla. Courtesy of the bar

The atmospheric “Raised by Wolves” bar in the Westfield UTC mall has made a new list of the 50 best watering holes in North America.

The ranking by 50 Best, a project by UK-based William Reed Ltd., was led by bars in New York, Mexico City, Miami and Los Angeles, but Raised by Wolves came in at a surprising 19th.

The bar was described in the ranking as “bringing back an opulent, old-world vibe to cocktail imbibing, with ornate, oak wood paneling and an impressive, opaque glass dome-shaped ceiling feature hanging over its circular, center bar.”

Raised by Wolves opened in 2018 following an extensive renovation of the Westfield property.

The bar is located in the northwest corner of the mall and open daily from11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.