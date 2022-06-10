A view of completed Civita Park. Courtesy of Sudberry Properties

Ready for summer tunes? The Sundown Sunday concerts at Civita in Mission Valley return Sunday to begin a series of four free monthly shows.

The concerts take place from 6 -7:30 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater in Civita Park, at Civita Boulevard and Russell Park Way. Bring blankets, beach chairs and picnic baskets, but no glass containers. Goodies also will be available from local food trucks.

The upcoming shows:

Sunday – the ‘80s dance band Betamaxx.

July 10 – Cassie B Project, with party music including the latest Top 40 and nostalgic hits.

Aug. 11 – Mighty Untouchables performs everything from Motown and classic rock to Latin and country.

Sept. 11 – Atomic Groove takes on dance jams from every decade, along with classic rock and jazz.

The 14-acre Civita Park sits amid the new 230-acre master-planned community being developed on a former rock quarry in Mission Valley. The multi-level public park features play, game and event areas, gardens, group seating, a dog park and a splash fountain.