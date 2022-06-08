The home of the San Diego Repertory Theatre at Horton Plaza. Courtesy of the theater

The San Diego Repertory Theatre, a 46-year-fixture of the local arts scene, announced Wednesday it will suspend operations and may seek bankruptcy protection because of a funding shortfall.

“San Diego REP is canceling the remaining scheduled productions in 2022 and has had to lay off all staff as of June 19,” the theater said in a statement.

The REP cited a shortfall in funding, low ticket sales during the pandemic and the challenge of operating a theater while Horton Plaza is under redevelopment.

The board and leadership were said to be “actively working to identify solutions and explore viable options for financial restructuring, including potential bankruptcy reorganization.”

Managing Director Abigail Buell said a new financial model is needed, and expressed hope that the REP would return to “produce diverse, socially-conscious theatre of exceptional quality.”

Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse echoed that sentiment, saying, “Our goal is to bring the REP back stronger, to continue making provocative, progressive theatre, and we’re working toward this future.”

Ticket holders will be contacted by the REP on or before June 10 by email in regards to their options. Canceled events include:

Twelfth Night

Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Grand Master Funk

In Every Generation (cancellation previously announced)

The Art of Shtisel

Joel Grey’s Favorite Plays

“A World to Come,” part of The Whole Megillah play festival

“Shanghai,” part of The Whole Megillah play festival

Angelina Reaux Sings the Love Songs of Kurt Weill

While the REP will be suspending its productions, the Lyceum Theatre will continue to host other community and theatrical events.