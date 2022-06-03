Gallagher Square, or Park at the Park – a great place for summer ball watching, music listening and lounging. Photo by Chris Stone

Hit the great outdoors this San Diego weekend to enjoy your first forays into unofficial summer. There’s music to spare, plus food, freebies and one of the city’s signature events too.

The La Jolla Music Society plans two free outdoor concerts in June, the first of which, “Traffic Jams,” comes up Friday. The society is re-opening the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd at the Conrad with a 4:30 p.m. performance by the Ed Kornhauser Jazz Trio as part of La Jolla Village’s First Fridays Artwalk, featuring a live demonstration by artist Edna Pines.

The City Heights Street Food Festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday with good eats, live Afro-Cuban jazz, crafting by the San Diego Guild of Puppetry and performances by the Fern Street Circus, Japanese-style Taiko drummers and African drummers and dancers from the World Beat Center. Head to Tierra Central, 4090 University Ave., for the fest, with general admission at $20, but half off for City Heights residents.

A summer of music at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square opens this weekend. The FM station 93.3 hosts its Summer Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Friday with 5 Seconds of Summer, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Tate McRae and Gayle. Tickets start at $31. (Note, the 5 p.m. Saturday Dirty Heads show has been postponed due to a COVID case.)

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang takes the stage twice at the Balboa Theatre Friday, but only limited tickets remain for one of the shows, at 9:30 p.m. Yang starred in HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and just wrapped the first production, Easter Sunday, from his feature-film company. Feraz Ozel & Leo Flowers open.

The International Cottages, which now include the House of Mexico. Courtesy BalboaPark.org

The Women’s Museum of California hosts the free grand opening of its new Southeast San Diego Center at noon Saturday. The event, at the museum’s new home, the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, features artwork from San Diego and Tijuana artists and the debut of the new exhibit, “Crafting Feminism: Textiles of the Women’s Movement.”

Runners hit San Diego’s streets early Sunday for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. Cheer them on as they make their way from Balboa Park, roughly following a path that parallels Interstate 8. The entrants then head back south for the big finish near Little Italy. There’s entertainment throughout the route, then headliner Matisyahu and more at the 10:45 a.m. Finish Line Festival at Waterfront Park.

After the big race, help the House of Mexico celebrate the opening of its space at Balboa Park’s International Cottages. The program, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, includes Mariachi Dinastia, along with La Fiesta Danzantes de San Diego. After years of effort, the cottage opened in April.