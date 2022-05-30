“Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise. Photo via @TomCruise Twitter

“Top Gun: Maverick” has earned the most money of any film opening over the three-day Memorial Day weekend, grossing an estimated $156 million over at North American theaters, according to industry estimates released Monday.

The long-awaited sequel filmed partially in San Diego broke the holiday record set by “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.” It also broke records as the biggest opening weekend for a Tom Cruise film.

See more The perfect summer movie has landed! See #TopGun: Maverick on the biggest screen possible – NOW PLAYING in theatres everywhere. https://t.co/67py5MSXtr pic.twitter.com/S36nJ6e6Uw — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) May 27, 2022

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and also starring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer, “Top Gun: Maverick” is the first film starring Cruise to make more than $100 million in its opening weekend.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was in second place with $20.5 million in its fourth week of release, Comscore reported.

The animated comedy “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” opened in third place with $14.8 million Friday through Monday.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” was fourth with $7.2 million in its second week, followed by “The Bad Guys” with $5.56 million in its sixth week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases for the three-day holiday weekend, as estimated by Comscore, were “Everything Everywhere All at Once” ($3.189 million), “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($2.98 million), “The Lost City” ($2.295 million), “Men” ($1.533 million) and “F3: Fun and Frustration” ($1.1 million).

City News Service contributed to this article.