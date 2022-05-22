Koi Zen Cellars in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Photo credit: Screen shot, Vimeo via koizencellars.com

In a region known for its craft beer bonafides, is there a place to celebrate National Wine Day, coming up Wednesday?

Plenty, it turns out. Throughout San Diego and North County – and even two spots in East County – there are wineries ready to pour all varieties of vino. Yelp recently released a list of its Top 25 local wine spots, based on user reviews and other factors.

Here’s the top five:

Koi Zen Cellars – the Carmel Mountain Ranch winery’s current menu includes Chardonnay, Malbec, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Also features music, wine classes and workshops.

Chuparosa Vineyards – the Ramona red specialist produces Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Malbec and Cabernet Franc, along with a white, an Albariño. Also makes olive oil grown on the estate.

Coomber Craft Wines – its Oceanside “urban winery and tasting room” opened three years ago. Recent flight lists have included Chardonnays, Sauvignon blanc, Pinor Noir, a red blend and rosé.

Brooking Vineyards – the former San Diego County Fair Winemaker of the Year hosts tours and tastings in Vista. Their specialties include the 2014 Estate Tempranillo Angelica, akin to a Port.

Grafted Cellars Winery – the Vista winery sources grapes locally and from other areas known for their wine expertise, including the Napa Valley. New releases include a Napa white blend and Moscato.

Six other San Diego wineries made the list, including LJ Crafted Wines in Bird Rock and Négociant Winery in Hillcrest.

Three from Escondido were ranked, including BK Cellars Urban Winery and Twin Oaks Valley Winery, among 15 total North County spots.

Yelp noted two East County wineries as well – Rustic Ridge and Granite Lion, both in Jamul.