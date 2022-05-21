Spider-Man at the 2021 soft opening of the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. Photo by Chris Stone

Are your Spidey senses tingling?

The Comic-Con Museum opens a new exhibit, “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition,” on July 1, and as befits a welcome for a superhero, must close during June to prepare.

“We knew that some large installations could require the closing of the museum for a time,” said Rita Vandergaw, the museum’s executive director. “The planned closure will allow us to devote the many resources required to bring this premier exhibition to life.”

Some current exhibits in the Balboa Park attraction will close, she said, but “Eight Decades of Archie” and “Dave Stevens – Art for Arf’ Sake” will return and the museum will be open seven days a week for a limited time.

The “Spider-Man” exhibit will include interactive installations and an extensive collection of Marvel artifacts from the past six decades, from original comic art and animation materials to features from film productions. Other elements include information on the creators who have contributed to “Spider-Man” over the years and glimpses into the future of the superhero.

Advance tickets are on sale and can be obtained at Fever. General admission starts at $30.

The “Spider-Man” exhibit will remain on display through the end of the year with tie-in programming and other special events planned.