Spreckels Organ Pavillion. Courtesy photo

There will be a weekend concert at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park with donations accepted to support humanitarian relief for Ukraine.

The performance, called “A Music Tribute to Peace, Dignity and Democracy,” takes place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and will feature multiple guest artists.

They include soprano Laynee Dell Woodward, mezzo-soprano Sarah-Nicole Carter, baritone Michael Sokol and the Organ Pavilion Rock Band with Chloe Lou, Lauren Leigh Martin, Kenseth Tibideau, Richard “T-Bone” Larson and Ben Zinn.

The band plans to perform classic rock from the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and AC/DC.

All donations offered at the concert will be directed to Ukraine through Operation USA.

The Spreckels Organ Society is hosting the event, along with the San Diego Diplomacy Council.

The society hosts weekly concerts at 2 p.m. each Sunday. Beginning last week, and continuing until the crisis in Ukraine ends, each show will start with the National Anthem of Ukraine.

Prieto Ramirez, San Diego’s civic organist and artistic director of the society, also will dress in Ukrainian colors to spread awareness and show support.

All concerts at the Spreckels Organ are free to the public in accordance with the 1915 Deed of Gift whereby brothers John and Adolph Spreckels gave the organ and pavilion to the city.