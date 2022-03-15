The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Photo by Chris Stone

The Beach Boys, Jennifer Hudson and Elvis Costello are some major acts that will mark the second official season at bayside concert venue The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the San Diego Symphony announced Tuesday.

The 2022 season will run between June and October, with additional programming planned through the end of the year including the annual Día de los Muertos and holiday concerts.

The outdoor season kicks off June 24 with Rafael Payare conducting the orchestra in a West Coast premiere piano concerto by Venezuelan American composer Reinaldo Moya featuring pianist Joyce Yang and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

The opening weekend will continue June 25 with R&B act Boyz II Men alongside the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Christopher Dragon and will conclude on June 26 with Straight, No Chaser: The Music of Thelonious Monk featuring Gilbert Castellanos.

Other season highlights include Common (July 3), Kool & the Gang (July 4), Sheryl Crow (Aug. 2), The Beach Boys (Aug. 6), Bernadette Peters (Aug. 7), Gipsy Kings (Aug. 21), Jennifer Hudson (Aug. 28) and Elvis Costello (Aug 31).

As part of its film series, the San Diego Symphony will perform a variety of movie scores live including Black Panther (July 1), Toy Story (July 2) and The Princess Bride (Aug. 12). Classical works at The Rady Shell are scheduled to include Beethoven by the Bay (July 15) and 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular (Aug. 26).

The San Diego Symphony will also present free events throughout the year including a Mother’s Day concert conducted by Conner Covington and a Memorial Day concert.

For information about subscription packages and single ticket sales, visit www.TheShell.org or call the ticket office at 619-235-0804.

