The San Diego Symphony at the Rady Shell in 2021. Photo credit: San Diego Symphony, via Facebook

The San Diego Symphony has postponed or canceled three shows through Jan. 16 due to the sharp increase in local COVID-19 cases, officials announced this week.

They cited putting “the health and safety of the San Diego Symphony staff, musicians, and audience members first,” in making the decision, in consultation with local health experts.

The affected concerts in La Jolla and downtown San Diego:

The symphony will be in touch with patrons to share available options for refunds or replacement tickets.

Indoor concerts are set to resume beginning with performances of Rachmaninoff and Berlioz on Jan. 28-29 at the Civic Theatre.

“Based on the current projections of many health experts and experiences in other countries with the Omicron variant, it is our hope that new cases and hospitalizations will decline and we can resume with providing transformational musical experiences in a safe environment at that time,” officials said in a statement.