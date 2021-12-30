Ready for your kiss at midnight? There’s plenty of New Year’s 2022 celebrations to choose from. Photo credit: Pguild via Wikimedia Commons

Whatever your cup of kindness might be filled with on New Year’s Eve, raise a toast this San Diego weekend – to your fondest memories, fairest friends and to our hopes of brightness lying ahead.

Friday’s NYE, when we raise those glasses. But if you’ve got time off, and guests to entertain, some holiday attractions remain open through Sunday or beyond. They include:

Balboa Park Carousel – See the grand lady gussied up for the holidays, ahead of her 100th anniversary at the park. Rides cost $3 each, or four for $10. At Zoo Place and Park Boulevard.

Seas ‘n’ Greetings – The Birch Aquarium’s holiday celebration closes Friday, with photo opportunities, an interactive scavenger hunt and prizes for the little ones. Adult admission costs $25, children’s, $20.

Ice skating – In between storms, wouldn’t it be great to hit the ice? There’s a few chances left to glide along temporary rinks in Coronado and at Liberty Station. Coronado’s, at the Hotel del Coronado, closes Sunday and starts at $35. Liberty Station’s, open through Jan. 9, costs $15.

New Year’s Eve at Legoland California focuses on youngsters. Photo credit: Courtesy of Legoland.

The main event, of course, New Year’s Eve, offers options to party like it’s 2022 for all ages:

Want more Tribal Seeds, but prefer to shun shows on the Eve? They’re at the Belly Up at 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday too, with prices starting at $55.

You’ll have time to shake off the fuzziness from NYE by the time FNGRS CRSSD starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. The EDM fest, at Petco Park, features seven artists, including Kaskade and Artbat. Remaining tickets start at $75.

A crowd pleaser, Always … Patsy Cline, closes Sunday after its return to North Coast Rep. The show depicts the late country icon’s friendship with a fan, but also features her classic tunes, from “Crazy” to “I Fall to Pieces.”