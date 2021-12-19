Mary Caraway holds top dog Bailey, a 16-year-old Yorkie from Poway. Photo by Chris Stone Bailey a yorkie from Poway wins Best of Show at the 13th annual Gaslamp Pet Parade. Photo by Chris Stone

After skipping 2020 for COVID-19, dozens of canine cuties (and at least two bunnies) scampered in the Gaslamp Quarter on Sunday for the 13th annual Holiday Pet Parade.

Greeted afterward by Santa, the reindeer dogs joined their masters for a “Pubs in the Pub Party” on Island Avenue.

Judged Best in Show after making the circuit of Fifth Avenue, E Street and Fourth Avenue was Bailey, a 16-year-old Yorkshire terrier owned by Mary Caraway of Poway.

Prizes also were given for Best Christmas Spirit, Best Matching Costumes (Owner/Pet), Best Gaslamp Themed Outfit, Cutest Critter, Most Outrageous Costume and Best Group Costume.