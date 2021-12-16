UC San Diego project, Park & Market. Photo credit: ucsd.edu

Ticket sales begin Friday for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s Satellite Screens program, taking place locally at Media Arts Center San Diego’s Digital Gym Cinema.

The slate in San Diego includes world-premiere feature films: Alice; Emergency; Every Day in Kaimukī; Free Chol Soo Lee; Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul; La Guerra Civil; Marte Um (Mars One); and Sirens.

In addition, a group of short films for the local program, from Jan. 28-30, will be announced later.

All-access passes for San Diego – “very limited,” according to Digital Gym – go on sale at 3 p.m. Friday for $130. General admission sales are set to begin Jan. 6, with individual screenings costing $14.

Launched at the last festival, Satellite Screens is a partnership between the Sundance Institute and independent arthouse cinemas to bring a taste of the buzzy event to communities across the U.S.

The eight films will screen in San Diego and at six other independent arthouse cinemas across the U.S. during the festival’s closing weekend.

The comedies, period pieces, dramas and documentaries represent a cross-section of the overall festival program, which includes more than 80 feature films.

Among the eight films to be screened in San Diego are two produced by stars – 2021 Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya and Eva Longoria:

La Guerra Civil (Jan. 28): The documentary, produced by Longoria, depicts the rivalry between boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez, which sparked a cultural divide between Mexican nationals and Mexican-Americans.

Emergency (Jan. 29): Out for a night of partying, a group of Black and Latino college students weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unusual emergency. Directed by Carey Williams.

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (Jan. 30): In the aftermath of a scandal, the first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch attempts to help her pastor husband rebuild their congregation. The feature, produced by Kaluuya, stars Sterling K. Brown of NBC’s This Is Us.

Local audiences also will be able to participate in the full festival experience, from Jan. 20-30, via Sundance’s online platform.

Digital Gym left its long-time home in North Park last year. The cinema is scheduled to re-open in January at the new UC San Diego @ Park & Market building, 1100 Market St.

Updated 2:45 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021