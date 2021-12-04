The historic Spreckels Organ Pavilion at night. Photo by Bob Lang

The Spreckels Organ Society, which curates concerts and performances in Balboa Park, on Sunday hosts the first of three free holiday shows, including a bevy of local performers.

Sunday’s show at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion, the largest open air musical instrument in the world, begins at 2 p.m., as does the show on Dec. 12. On Dec. 11, the musicians take the stage at 5:30 p.m.

The slate of performances, all which include San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez:

Sunday – the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus celebrates its first show before a live audience since February 2020, with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, the “Eroica.” Students from San Diego State University orchestras will perform as well.

Dec. 11 – San Diego Opera and San Diego Ballet performers appear for a Christmas Celebration Concert, with selections from Handel’s Messiah, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and carols from all over the world.

Dec. 12 – the Christmas Sing-along with guest artist Lauren Leigh Martin. Audiences will be invited on-stage to join in the show.

All concerts at the Spreckels organ are free in accordance with the 1915 Deed of Gift in which brothers John and Adolph Spreckels gave the organ and pavilion to the City of San Diego.