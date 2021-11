Saturday saw an explosion of cosplayers at Comic-Con Special Edition at the San Diego Convention Center. At least in comparison to Friday’s Day 1.

A costume contest was scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday. Perhaps one of our daytime subjects won.

Jean Markus of Brazil get into the character of the Joker. Photo by Chris Stone

A tired Pikachu gets a lift at Comic-Con in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

An infant with handmade Baby Yoda cap gets a first glimpse of Comic-Con. Photo by Chris Stone

Keith Aguilar of Apply Valley dresses as Pennywise. Photo by Chris Stone

A dog in front of Comic-Con is dressed as Loki. Photo by Chris Stone

Mary McElroy of San Diego is dressed as a character from “Fallout.” Photo by Chris Stone

Alexis Lujan dressed as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” Photo by Chris Stone

“Joe” dresses as Owen Kenobi, Obi-wan’s brother. Photo by Chris Stone

Gwen Veen, aka Wonder Woman, and Zen Wolf, aka Poison Ivy, pose at Comic-Con. Photo by Chris Stone

Adam McElroy is dressed as a character from the video game “Fallout.” Photo by Chris Stone

Katheryn Elizabeth dresses as a Harajuku girl. Photo by Chris Stone

Patrick Gallaher dresses as Warhammer Dark Elf. Photo by Chris Stone

Angel Mendoza goes to Comic-Con as the Iron Patriot. Photo by Chris Stone

Valerie Broesch enjoyed Comic-Con as the Cat in the Hat. Photo by Chris Stone

James Clark of Los Angeles plays Magneto at Comic-Con. Photo by Chris Stone

Kimberly Carlisle (left) is Lacey Arsenic to Patty Ross’ Patty Poison. Photo by Chris Stone

Alicia Campomanes is Baby Yoda at Comic-Con. Photo by Chris Stone

Bernie Bregman of Los Angeles portrays Ted Lasso. Photo by Chris Stone