Exclusive Collections in Solana Beach. Courtesy photo

Exclusive Collections in Solana Beach announced this week it will host a private collection of artwork by beloved author Theodor Seuss Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.

Virtually unknown to the general public, the art collection features paintings and sculptures created by the famous children’s author.

Organizers described the work as “a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork, which Dr. Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure.”

Fans will recognize some of the characters in the paintings, which include “The Cat” from the “The Cat in the Hat” book.

A painting from the Dr. Seuss collection. Courtesy photo

“Each of these estate-authorized limited editions has been adapted and reproduced from Theodor Seuss Geisel’s original drawings, paintings, or sculptures. Additionally, each work bears a posthumously printed or engraved Dr. Seuss signature, identifying the work as an authorized limited edition commissioned by the Dr. Seuss Estate,” organizers said.

For more information go to www.ecgallery.com/events/merry-grinchmas-art-dr-seuss-collection/ or call (800) 599-7111.