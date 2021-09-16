The Zelos Quartet. Photo credit: Screen shot, Classical King FM, via YouTube.

Encinitas’ “Music by the Sea” concert series opens Friday with a group of saxophonists mixing contemporary works in with the classics.

The Zelos Quartet, with David Cortez, David Baker, Robin Lacey and Johnny Selmer, kick off the nine-show series, at 7:30 p.m.

The shows – at the Encinitas Library, combining ocean views with the entertainment – continue through June 2022.

Performances through the fall and winter include:

Oct. 15 – Sophia Stoyanovich on the violin.

Nov. 19 – “Tango to Opera,” with soprano Camila Lima and tenor Xavier Prado.

Jan. 21 – Borisevich Duo, with Nikita Borisevich on violin, and Margarita Loukachkina on piano.

Feb. 18 – Alexander Milovanov, on guitar, and Christopher Goodpasture on piano.

March 18 – Tandru Trio, with Yasmina Spiegelberg on clarinet, cellist Javier Iglesias-Martin and pianist Katelyn Vahala.

Season passes cost $140. Admission to individual shows cost $20.